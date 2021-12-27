news, latest-news,

A FURTHER 16 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Tamworth in Monday's update. That stat led the way for the north west region, with 15 positive tests reported for Moree, eight from Armidale and Narrabri, two from Gunnedah, Gwydir and Walcha, and one each from Inverell, Liverpool Plains and Uralla. It follows a record-breaking day in Tamworth, after 41 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the local government area on Boxing Day. On Monday, there were 579 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Hunter New England region. There are 7140 active cases in the district. 21 active cases are being cared for in our hospitals, 2 are in ICU. Hunter New England Health is urging anyone who is yet to receive their vaccination to do so and book in for a booster if eligible. To ease pressure on testing clinics, people are encouraged to only get a PCR (nose and throat swab) test if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, are a household contact, have had a high or moderate risk exposure to COVID-19, or have been directed to take a test by NSW Health or the Department of Education. If you receive a case alert in your Service NSW app, please monitor for symptoms and only get a PCR test if you feel unwell. If you do not have symptoms, consider using a rapid antigen test before going out. This is recommended as an additional precaution to give you piece of mind before socialising. READ ALSO: New restrictions are in force from today - including density limits at pubs, clubs and restaurants. QR code check-ins at most venues are now compulsory, and indoors hospitality locations have gone back to the one person per two square metre rule. Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. Laverty drive-through at Plain Street will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before moving to 41 Marius Street from December 28 for the country music festival. It will also close from January 1 to 3. The hospital clinic is closed on December 25 and 26 and has reduced public holiday hours. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will close from Saturday to Tuesday and on public holidays.

