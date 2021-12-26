coronavirus,

THE RECORD has tumbled again in Tamworth, with 41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the local government area in the Boxing Day update. The case count continues to rise right across the region. Eleven new infections have emerged in Narrabri in the latest update, six are from Moree, three are in Gunnedah, two are from the Gwydir shire and one is from the Liverpool Plains. Ten new cases were added in Armidale, four in Inverell, three in Walcha and one in Tenterfield. Hunter New England Health (HNEH) confirmed 520 new infections across the health district in the latest period, with Lake Macquarie and Newcastle leading the case count and Tamworth coming in third on Sunday. The state added 6394 new cases on Boxing Day but no deaths were reported. READ ALSO: HNEH continues to urge people to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms and keep up hygiene and social distancing measures. The authority has also encouraged anyone eligible to book in for their third vaccination. The previous daily record in Tamworth was on Christmas Day when 33 new cases were clocked in the city. QR code check-ins at most venues will be compulsory from Monday and indoors hospitality locations will go back to the one person per two square metre rule. NSW Health has reminded the public that if they receive a notification from a QR code check-in, they should be tested if they feel unwell, are directed by NSW Health, or if they have COVID-19 symptoms. Masks are now compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking. Laverty drive-through at Plain Street will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before moving to 41 Marius Street from December 28 for the country music festival. It will also close from January 1 to 3. The hospital clinic is closed on December 25 and 26 and has reduced public holiday hours. Tamworth Respiratory Clinic and Douglas Hanly Moir will close from Saturday to Tuesday and on public holidays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/5117f597-6fdb-4fd9-8e94-ef58080365b6.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg