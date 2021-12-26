community,

AUSTRALIA Day is just over the horizon and organisers are working hard behind the scenes to bring the celebration to life. January 26 will kick-off at the Tamworth Community Centre from 7:30am with a church service and bush brekky sausage sizzle served by Rotary. Australia Day awards and a presentation will start at 10am. There's exciting news for Manilla and Barraba, who are encouraged to Reflect, Respect and Celebrate the nation and its people, and a strong sense of community in times of adversity. The communities will be joined by Australia Day ambassador Anupam Sharma, known for his work as a filmmaker, speaker and author. Mr Sharma said the program is crucial for boosting morale and recognising inspirational, hard work at so many different levels in community and society. "This Australia Day is special as we come out of a testing and trying two years of a pandemic," he said. "We as communities, are coming out as winners in this battle with COVID. "We have been able to 'win' in NSW with our amazing community spirit." Mr Sharma is the director of unIndian, starring Australian cricketer Brett Lee and internationally acclaimed actress Tannishtha Chatterjee and award-winning documentary The Run. He has also been named one of the fifty most powerful and influential Australian film professionals by Encore magazine. Read also: Tamworth Regional Council liveable communities director Gina Vereker said she is excited to welcome Mr Sharma to the villages on such an important day. "Australia Day is an opportunity for everyone living in our region to think about what it means to be Australian and is an opportunity to reconnect with each other," she said. "Australians share a unique, unifying and defining set of values that are based on the spirit of community, selflessness, courage and resilience. "Values that are embodied by our Australia Day Ambassador, Anupam Sharma." The awards ceremony and celebration starts at 8am in Manilla at Pioneer Park with breakfast provided. A damper competition will be held after the formal events with prizes awarded for the best Australia Day themed hat in adult and children's categories. In Barraba, the annual awards ceremony and celebration will be held at the Barraba RSL Hall from 11am, with a sausage sizzle provided for attendees. This year's activities aim to unite the community and pay tribute to the Australian spirit. Similar to previous years, the Tamworth Australia Day Committee has decided not to request an ambassador and will focus on local achievers instead. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/7261d11d-5ea4-4d81-9d11-d066d0bd8e15.jpg/r8_120_2989_1804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg