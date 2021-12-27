news, latest-news,

In a lasting commemoration to an international incident of sorts, actress Amber Heard has called her new dog Barnaby Joyce. You must remember Amber and her then squeeze, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, when they arrived in Australia back in 2015 with dogs, Pistol and Boo in tow? It displeased then Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce as they didn't declare the dogs to officials. He threatened to euthanise the dogs if Depp didn't take them back to the US after breaching biosecurity laws. "He's now got about 50 hours left to remove the dogs. He can put them on the same charter jet," he said at the time. "It's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States." READ ALSO: But in an unexpected twist to the long-running saga, Heard tweeted this in the early hours of December 27: One reply declared that" "He wins the internet today. Hands down no better news can come today."

