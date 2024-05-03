Personal bests and podium finishes: Trio shine at little athletics nationals

Twelve months ago Lachlan Rickard hadn't picked up a discus or shot put, or even really competed in an athletics competition.
Now the Tamworth multi-class athlete is a multiple nationals medallist.
Following up his third in the discus at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships held in Tasmania last November, at the recent Australian Little Athletics Championships, Rickard won bronze in both the shot put and discus.
Competing in the under 13 boys para events, he threw a personal best distance of 5.90 metres to finish third in the shot put, and 18.14m to clinch third in the discus.
He also placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 8.99m, fifth in the 100 metres (20.71 seconds) and seventh in the 200m (46.74secs).
As he continues to raise the bar in his fledgling athletics journey, he set new personal bests in all three of those events as well.
Rickard was one of three Tamworth Little Athletics Club members selected to represent NSW at the championships, which were held at Mile End in Adelaide from April 26-28.
He was joined in state colours by cousin Olivia Earl and Jacob Wright.
Returning with three gold and a bronze from those, Earl again dominated the competition winning gold in the 14 years girls para discus (23.15m), javelin (14.19m) and shot put (7.72m) and silver in the long jump (2m).
Wright meanwhile just missed out on the podium placing sixth in the under 14 boys discus with a best throw of 34.53m.
