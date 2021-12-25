news, latest-news,

A FARMHAND who downed eight vodka raspberries, got behind the wheel and blew a tyre after skidding along a kerb in the CBD on his birthday has been sentenced in court. The 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court and was slapped with a 12-month good behaviour order, a $600 fine, six months off the road and two years with an interlock. Defence solicitor Andrew O'Halloran told the court it could have been a whole lot worse when the young man decided to drive home from in town. "It's not a case where he's caused injury, harm or damage," Mr O'Halloran told the court. "It's not a case where he's sailing down Kable Avenue at 100km per hour." READ ALSO: The court heard the offender went out for birthday celebrations in town before driving his Holden Colorado a bit too fast around a tight bend on Kable Avenue about 1:30am on October 24. The ute skidded for 10 to 15 metres along the kerb and popped a tyre, police said. Bystanders called the cops and police facts show the offender told officers he had drunk eight vodka, raspberry and lemonade drinks before he blew a high-range blood alcohol content reading of 0.174 - more than three times the legal limit - at the police station. Mr O'Halloran said the young man was upstanding, volunteered in his community and was going to work on a remote property. Magistrate Julie Soars warned the offender this was a "wake-up call" and urged him to tell his friends to not take risks in the driver's seat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/2f9e84d8-5570-4f31-8a93-231d5bd0c539.jpg/r0_93_4999_2917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg