Man, 25, sentenced for high-range drink driving after skidding along kerb on Kable Avenue in Tamworth CBD
A FARMHAND who downed eight vodka raspberries, got behind the wheel and blew a tyre after skidding along a kerb in the CBD on his birthday has been sentenced in court.
The 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court and was slapped with a 12-month good behaviour order, a $600 fine, six months off the road and two years with an interlock.
Defence solicitor Andrew O'Halloran told the court it could have been a whole lot worse when the young man decided to drive home from in town.
"It's not a case where he's caused injury, harm or damage," Mr O'Halloran told the court.
"It's not a case where he's sailing down Kable Avenue at 100km per hour."
READ ALSO:
The court heard the offender went out for birthday celebrations in town before driving his Holden Colorado a bit too fast around a tight bend on Kable Avenue about 1:30am on October 24.
The ute skidded for 10 to 15 metres along the kerb and popped a tyre, police said.
Bystanders called the cops and police facts show the offender told officers he had drunk eight vodka, raspberry and lemonade drinks before he blew a high-range blood alcohol content reading of 0.174 - more than three times the legal limit - at the police station.
Mr O'Halloran said the young man was upstanding, volunteered in his community and was going to work on a remote property.
Magistrate Julie Soars warned the offender this was a "wake-up call" and urged him to tell his friends to not take risks in the driver's seat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark northerndailyleader.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News