TO HIGHLIGHT the strength of the human spirit, a new sculpture is set to be unveiled in Nundle. Titled 'The Strength Within', Tamworth artist Karen Balsar will put her steel sculpture on public display which she created after supporting her mother through a 12-month battle with cancer. "It's about that complex labyrinth of health and support services that you navigate when you're trying to support someone that has a terminal illness," she said. The sculpture itself represents a Chinese lantern plant with a steel shell encasing a bright red seed to symbolise the fragility of life and the strength to carry on. READ ALSO: "The lantern plant is seen as a symbol of life within death, you never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have," Ms Balsar said. The sculpture originally was part of the local 'Blindspot' exhibition held by the Tamworth Regional Art Collective earlier this year which explored topics that are overlooked in society. "I think for me one of those is the strength that it takes to support someone that has a terminal illness," Ms Balsar said.' "And just how they're fading on the outside but they're really a pillar of strength inside." As part of Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) Public Art Engagement Strategy Ms Balsar's sculpture was chosen to create engagement with public art that leads to a sense of community ownership and pride. "The council acquired the sculpture after the exhibition which was a real honour for me," Ms Balsar said. "For them to support local artists and to invest in public art for the community is a great thing." Ms Balsar said the artwork also paid homage to Nundle's Chinese heritage. The sculpture is still in the installation phase due to modifications to make it appropriate for the outdoor display. It is expected to be unveiled to the public at the corner of Innes and Jenkins streets in Nundle in late December.

