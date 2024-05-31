Offenders turn grave diggers in historic town of Hillgrove

Hundreds of graves left behind in historic Hillgrove are being tended to and restored by a Corrective Services NSW officer and team of offenders in a show of selfless community service.
Senior community corrections officer Paul Webster said for the first time in a century, the sprawling Hillgrove cemetery was being given some additional TLC as community service offenders from Armidale dedicated their weekends to de-weeding and cleaning up to 740 grave beds.
"Many of the graves have bushes and trees growing out of them, some are completely inundated by years of growth and some have been lost to the elements" Mr Webster said.
"Our team of offenders has to be careful to be sympathetic with this native area which includes orchids and the native bright purple Hardenbergia - or the 'Purple Coral Pea' as it's known at certain times of the year.
"The work is therefore done under the guidance of and in partnership with the local community experts."
Hillgrove was established in the 1884 and mined for gold and other elements before buildings, churches and pubs were dismantled and moved to other areas when the mine closed in 1921.
At its peak, about 3000 people lived there but it is now home to less than 100 people; all that remains are rusted relics, a museum and post office that allude to its history.
"Some of the local population who remain in the township try to keep the site tidy and manicured but it is too large an area for them to keep on top of so sending the community service work team has been very much welcomed and appreciated," Mr Webster said.
Deputy commissioner community, industry and capacity, Bernhard Ripperger, said the work being undertaken at the historic site provided offenders with an opportunity to give back to the wider community in a meaningful and unique way.
"This project is bold in its scale and far-reaching in its breadth in showing offenders how hard work and acts of selflessness can have a lasting impact," Mr Ripperger said.
"Being able to tend to long-forgotten graves is a sobering experience and one that will no doubt stay with them - and the community - for years to come."
The community service work team also just completed works in the town of Guyra, where they landscaped gardens for a new memorial and rotunda ahead of Remembrance Day.
