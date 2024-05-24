Police appeal to find missing teen from Tamworth

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl who has been missing from Tamworth for four days.
13-year-old Danielle Kelly-Syphers was last seen at an address on Illawarra Place at about 7.45pm Sunday, May 19.
When she could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Oxley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her young age.
Danielle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a slim build and medium-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black/grey wash denim shorts and grey t-shirt.
Danielle is known to frequent Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.
Information is treated in the strictest confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
