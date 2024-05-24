The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Police appeal to find missing teen from Tamworth

Updated May 24 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Kelly-Syphers, aged 13, was last seen in Tamworth on Sunday, May 19. Picture supplied by NSW Police.
Danielle Kelly-Syphers, aged 13, was last seen in Tamworth on Sunday, May 19. Picture supplied by NSW Police.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl who has been missing from Tamworth for four days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.