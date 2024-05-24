Council contact with lobbyists, developers and submitters register

The Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of the TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist the TRC in its decision making.
The TRRRA wishes to raise our concerns regarding the lack of transparency in documenting meetings with developers within our community. Recent discussions regarding the proposal for a public register of meetings with developers have highlighted the need for increased transparency and accountability in this area.
While we understand that several councillors have reservations about such a register, citing concerns about stifling development in Tamworth, it is essential to prioritise transparency and accountability in decision-making processes. The recent introduction of a policy by the City of Sydney, requiring councillors to record all meetings with registered lobbyists and property developers, sets a precedent for transparency that we should consider following.
Furthermore, guidance from the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) emphasises the importance of transparency in lobbying processes. The ICAC's document on lobbying local government councillors underscores that suspicions of inappropriate lobbying can arise when meetings are not open to public scrutiny. Transparency, as highlighted by ICAC, is crucial for governing accountability and ensuring perceptions of fairness in lobbying processes. Documenting meetings with proponents is identified as a practical way to uphold transparency standards.
Additionally, it is worth noting that other local government authorities, such as the Mount Isa City Council (Qld), Ipswich City Council (Qld), Whitehorse City Council (Vic), City of Vicent (WA), have implemented policies requiring councillors to disclose all contact with developers on a public register. The availability of such registers in electronic formats on the respective council websites enhances accessibility and demonstrates a commitment to transparency.
Given the guidance from ICAC and examples set by other councils, the TRRRA urges the TRC to reconsider its stance on a public register of meetings with developers. By implementing such a register, it would enhance transparency, build trust within the community, and ensure that decision-making processes are conducted with integrity.
TRRRA looks forward to seeing progress towards greater transparency and accountability in our council's dealings with developers.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association, Inc
