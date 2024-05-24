Musical performances for the heart and soul

Last week it was all about the upcoming plays. This week let's look at the upcoming music performances. A mixture of music performance actually - a movie with live band playing soundtrack, an orchestra and a musical walk down memory lane.
Sit back, relax and join the 2340 Big Band with resident vocalists Brad Gill and Kate Armstrong along with some special guests for their annual afternoon of jazz in the comfy Capitol Theatre. In Swingin' on a Sunday: Sounds of the Screen, they'll take you through an exploration of swing tunes from the big and small screens.
Expect to hear jazzy tunes from a variety of movies, including classic and contemporary Disney films, James Bond, Moulin Rouge and many more. Perhaps even some theme tunes from some well known tv shows.
Enjoy this walk down memory lane at the Capitol Theatre Sunday, 26 May at 2pm.
Presented by Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music
Acclaimed guitarists Slava & Leonard Grigoryan have expanded their creative output by crafting and recording the soundtrack to the award-winning movie A Boy Called Sailboat.
This heart-warming movie was written and developed by Melbourne-based team
Cameron Nugent and Andrew Curry and was filmed in New Mexico.
Sailboat brigs love and hope to a family who have forged a simple but proud life in the drought-ridden Deep South and one afternoon he brings home a "little guitar".
Sailboat and his little guitar are instantly inseparable. At the request of his ill grandmother to write a song for her - Sailboat meanders through diversity to deliver the unimaginable - the greatest song ever written.
The Latin-themed soundtrack is a key element to the movie and provides an opportunity to hear the wonderful Grigoryan Brothers like never before.
Film screening with the soundtrack performed live by the Grigoryan Brothers.
Only at the Capitol Theatre for one night - Tuesday, 28 May at 7:30pm
Be swept away as Sydney Symphony Orchestra presents the music of beloved Australian composer Nigel Westlake - including the award-winning song cycles Compassion featuring singer-songwriter Lior.
Based on ancient texts, Compassion unites singer-songwriter Lior energising vocal range with acclaimed composer Nigel Westlake's (Babe, Paper Planes, Miss Potter) orchestral writings. Moments of ethereal beauty and lyricism give way to harmonic innovations and dazzling percussion, as we're swept up into that rare realm of artistry and collaboration that crosses cultural and emotional divides.
What happens when a great soulful voice meets the power of an orchestra?
This magical performance is recommended for 12yrs + and is at the Tamworth Town Hall Thursday, 30 May at 7:30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.