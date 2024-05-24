Meet our newest Tamworthian five time Golden Guitar nominee, Jayne Denham

Country music star Jayne Denham has made the big move up the Great Dividing Range to now call Tamworth home.
The five-time Golden Guitar nominee and husband, Dave, decided to set down roots in the country music capital after living in the Blue Mountains for a number of years.
"We always wanted to live on acreage and in the mountains, it is not very flat," she said.
"What won me over was when we came for the country music festival when it was in April, and I went for lots of drives and I told Dave, 'Maybe we should look at Tamworth?'"
That couple pretty soon found the perfect place to settle down.
"People kept on telling me, 'Oh, you're moving there due to country music'."
Not true, said Jayne, in fact that was the furthest thing from the truth.
"We wanted the lifestyle. My husband and I have been on so many motorcycle rides and the places we have discovered have been amazing," she said.
"Like Bendemeer Pub, there are so many cool shops and bars, and even to be here when it is so lush and green is incredible."
The star has been travelling to Australia's country music capital for the last 20 years, but she never expected to call herself a Tamworthian.
She remembers her first trip to the country music festival like it was yesterday.
"I actually busked on the boulevard of dreams," she said.
"I was a professional singer before that and you always look for fun things to do in life, and my friends and I thought we would write some country music just for fun.
"I grew up on country music, but I was more into rock. I had no plans to start a career in country music."
Jayne was working as a hairdresser when a friend said she should record her songs and give them away to clients and family as Christmas presents.
"Then my producers, who did my first record, got hold of it and the rest is history," she said.
Her album, Wanted, was born out of a desire to not fit the traditional country pop mold.
"It was spaghetti western meets country rock," she said.
"I got a coat, a gun holster, and we did all these visuals to bring the album to life, and we wanted to do something similar with the new Moonshine album."
The music on Jayne's latest album, Moonshine, explores the 1920s' probation era "with stories that are wild and naughty like the times".
"We wanted to look at the instruments they used at that time and use that as inspiration to paint the picture for the Moonshine album with a modern-day twist," she said.
"Someone said to me, 'Wanted was the 1883, and now Moonshine is the Yellowstone chapter. So, it's sort of like era albums, and it is really fun."
Her sixth album has been met with rave reviews, and cracked number one on the Australian Aria Country Music Charts.
Her new tour, Risk It All, is well underway, and Jayne is set to perform her latest album to huge crowds across the country.
But the show she is most excited for will be at Moonshiners Bar in Tamworth on Friday, June 21.
"It is a no-brainer that I perform my Moonshine album at Moonshiners Bar," she said.
"To perform it in my new hometown now, it will be really fun."
