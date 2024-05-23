See the photos: Sweet treats and a cuppa for cancer

Tamworth residents were more than keen to down a cuppa for a cause on Thursday, May 23, and Fitzroy Plaza was the place to be.
Sweets treats and live music added to the atmosphere, with 88.9fm/96.3fm, Tamworth Regional Council and Cancer Council NSW coming together to host an event under the banner of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The Rusty Ringers provided the live entertainment, and silent auctions were held to support the cause.
The tradition was alive and well at Burke & Smyth also, where staff took on board the fundraising mantle, as they do every year.
Sales agent Karen Vial said they usually raise more than $2000 for the cause, so over the year's that's more than $10,000 going to the Cancer Council.
"We did a raffle and everybody cooked and a nice team effort of cooking and we had some donations from businesses to help with our raffles and really good to have support," she said.
"It's just lovely talking to people out the front and how many will stop to share stories of family members who may have had can cancer .. you can see how it's touched them and have a little chat to them.
"So that's important too."
More than 25,478 individuals or groups have registered to host a morning tea Australia-wide in 2024, already raising $4,984,592 for the Cancer Council.
You can still register to host a Biggest Morning Tea during May or June.
