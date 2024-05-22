Armidale couple's home reno highly commended at National Trust awards

NATIONAL Trust judges have highly commended an Armidale couple's renovation of an historical cottage in the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards.
Jesse Dick and Tahlia Stewart's restoration of Trim Cottage was up against 11 other finalists in the built conservation category.
Ultimately, the $100 million revamp of Sydney's White Bay Power Station won the category, however, Mr Dick said his cottage's restoration was one that stuck with the judges for the story that went with it.
"We had to manage the build ourselves, move town, have our first child and live in the dwelling for a period while it was under repair," Mr Dick said.
This year's National Trust heritage awards attracted more than 130 entries across all categories; 11 of those entered in the built conservation category.
Others projects shortlisted included the restoration of a building at Cockatoo Island, refurbishment of the Sawtell Reserve Hall and restoration of the facade of the NSW Parliament in Sydney.
"The winning projects were very different in scale, budget, size and support than our project," Mr Dick said.
"Getting a highly commended alongside the restoration of the NSW Parliament House facade just shows how well our project did."
Winners of the annual awards were announced at a gala dinner in Doltone House, Pyrmont on Friday, May 17 and Mr Dick said it had been a great function.
National Trust chief executive Debbie Mills said there had been a record number of entries into this year's awards.
Chair of the National Trust Heritage awards jury, Matthew Devine, said the high quality of entries created "robust discussion" among the judges.
Trim Cottage was entered into the award by National Trust member Sinclair Croft.
Originally from Guyra and now living in Sydney, he was familiar with Armidale's heritage buildings and knew of Trim Cottage.
"It appealed to me because of its Italianate, Victorian facade and when I was studying at UNE I lived close by," Mr Croft said.
So, ensconced in Sydney, he was surprised when he chanced upon Ms Stewart's Instagram account of the cottage's renovation.
This included ripping up and replacing floorboards and joists, ripping off cladding covering the intricate ceilings, rendering walls and carrying out excavation work.
"I approached Ms Stewart and entered the cottage into the awards, Jesse and Tahlia have done a wonderful job of restoring the home."
Mr Dick also gave a presentation of the restoration and history of Trim Cottage to the Armidale and District Historical Society.
