'One-in-a-million': tributes flow for talented photographer Jake Lindsay

A talented photographer and a gifted wordsmith has been remembered as a "larger-than-life" icon of the North West.
Roderick 'Jake' Lindsay tragically suffered a fatal heart attack and passed away in his home in Coonabarabran on May 18, 2024.
For more than two decades, he operated an upstairs photography studio 'Shot by Jake' on Peel Street, Tamworth, near the Brisbane Street intersection.
Jodie Crosby, one half of the Crosby Sisters duo alongside Kelly, said she met Mr Lindsay on his first night in Tamworth 32 years ago.
For the next three decades he took all their promotional, gig, and cover photos.
"He was definitely one-in-a-million you would never come across someone else like Jake in your life," Ms Crosby told the Leader.
"He was very good at getting the best out of people."
Mr Lindsay spent seven years working with The Land newspaper and The Australian Poll Hereford Society before working as the principal photographer for the New England Country Living magazine.
In 2013 he became the chief writer and photographer for Dubbo-based Central West Lifestyle magazine, now known as Regional Lifestyle.
The job, which Mr Lindsay was still performing, saw him document the lives of rural people all across NSW for the feature section of the quarterly magazine.
Mr Lindsay relocated to Coonabarabran in 2019 to care for his elderly mother, Maureen.
Between taking shots of prime ministers, mayors, music stars, and the everyday Aussie, Mr Lindsay was renowned for his parties at his Peel Street loft studio.
Former Leader journalist Anna Rose said her dear friend was always so happy and so cheerful.
Over the years, the pair worked on a number of projects together, with Mr Lindsay's "wonderful way with words" and "incredible" ability to capture the moment a blessing to everyone he worked with.
"Once you met Jake you never forget him, that's his legacy, he's unforgettable," she said
"He just looked for that shot no one else could capture."
Since the announcement of Mr Lindsay's passing there has been an outpouring of grief and happy moments from friends, colleagues, and customers.
Many shared memories of the 62-year-old taking their wedding photos, family flicks, and his "fair dinkum" attitude.
Photographic heaven for Mr Lindsay was capturing "old bushies with well-worn faces and hats", according to his business website.
"For me this is gold, with their story etched on their face," Mr Lindsay wrote.
And, in his own words, "life is beautiful but we are not here forever".
A funeral service will be held for Mr Lindsay on May 31 at St Lawrence's Catholic Church, 14 Namoi Street Coonabarabran, at 11am.
