'He's a freak of nature': McCrohon stands tall again as Pirates bounce back

Some captains lead by words, others by actions.
Pirates skipper Nick McCrohon is very much the latter.
And his actions, at least in their two home games this season, have been nothing short of inspirational.
Following on from his five-try effort in their round 2 win over Scone, on Saturday the No.8 scored a crucial try as they slogged it out against Quirindi for a hard-fought 19-8 win.
Spreading the ball left from a lineout just inside the Lions' 22 with around 15 minutes to play, five-eighth Jordan Sharpe found McCrohon in the midfield with a nice two-man cut-out.
He then proceeded to power his way through three or four Quirindi defenders, and three attempted tackles.
Coming virtually out of nothing, it restored the momentum in Pirates favour after replacement Lions half-back Daniel Calavassy had spun his way over to close within four points only minutes earlier, and was a real 'follow me' moment.
"He's not a big talker but he's definitely a doer and that was a captain's play if ever I've seen one," Pirates co-coach Jack Walsh said of McCrohon's try.
Ryan Witherdin's subsequent conversion was the final points of what was a real arm-wrestle.
Not that Pirates expected anything less with the Lions sitting just behind them on the ladder, and pushing defending champions Moree the previous week.
They on the other hand had been well beaten by Inverell.
"It was good, we stuck to the processes which we spoke about this week," Walsh said about the performance.
"It was all about attitude coming off last week into this week.
"We spoke about that Tuesday and Thursday and today the boys dug deep for themselves and it was a much better performance."
There were still "some unforced errors" that they "need to work on" but you can excuse some of those in the tough conditions.
Walsh noted one of the big improvements being their work around the breakdown.
"Last week we lacked a bit of speed around the breakdown," he said.
"[Saturday] We sort of got into the back play a little bit more and we had a little bit more support there."
They were also more efficient in defence there, forcing some crucial turnovers and penalties, including one not long after McCrohon's try right on their tryline.
Ruled held up from the previous play, had the Lions got over [assuming they got the conversion] it would have been back to a four-point game again.
Reflective of an overall strong defensive effort, with the Lions throwing a lot at them, it was another little momentum turner with some of the sting going out of the visitors charge soon after as they lost Calavassy and second-rower Sam Webster to yellow cards within a couple of minutes of each other.
The 'naughty chair' was busy in the second half with Lions prop Ed Nankivell and Pirates centre Blair Maloney also spending time in the bin.
Asked about their best Walsh couldn't go past McCrohon. He thought Mitch Mack was also "really good" in the second row.
Their attention now turns to a grand final replay against the Bulls, who trounced Scone 67-10 in the other game.
