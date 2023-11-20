He's one of their most successful coaches - the man who took them to their first premiership in 24 years and another three consecutive after that.
Now 10 years after packing away the coaching pad, Garry Walsh is back aboard in the Pirates ship.
And he's not the only Walsh, with son Jack joining him.
Taking over from Evan Kellow and Todd Pascoe, their appointment as co-coaches for the 2024 season marks, for both, another exciting chapter in their association with the club, and their relationship, after tasting premiership success together as coach and player in 2009.
It will for both their first involvement in an official capacity with the club for a number of years.
Garry hasn't really had anything to do with them since the 2013 season, his position as NSW Rugby's development manager not really facilitating an allegiance to any specific club.
Jack has done a bit of coaching with the juniors and second grade since hanging up the boots after the drought-breaking 2009 win, but nothing for a while due to work and family commitments.
But now with his construction business, Hush Constructions, a bit more established and his kids that bit older - Paddy turns six next year and Andie four - and starting at Kindergarten and pre-school, the 34-year-old is a bit freer with his time.
It was a bit of a case of one in, both in, with Garry conceding that Jack being keen to be involved was the deal sealer for him.
"Absolutely," he said of it being special to coach with his son.
"The other thing is Doc (Andrew Verrell) too."
"We were together in 2009 and he's one of the best rugby minds this side of the blue mountains."
He will act as their analyst.
After finishing up in the development role at the end of 2021, Garry dipped his toes back into the coaching waters with Barraba last year (2022).
It wasn't part of the retirement plan, but he "enjoyed it".
With a few big family milestones,he didn't do anything the just-completed season.
"My three daughters gave birth to three beautiful babies so we were away in the caravan for six months," he said.
But, with wife Ann not yet retired he was looking at having a bit of free time on his hands, and knowing Kellow and Pascoe weren't wanting to do it again, he "started to float the idea" about coaching Pirates again.
It all then kind of fell into place at one of their weekly family dinners.
"We always have dinner on Sunday night," Jack said.
"He obviously alluded to the fact that he was interested in getting back involved and I said well if you're interested then why not."
"I've had a bit of a hiatus the last few years.... so it's nice to sort of come back and get involved and spend a bit more time with the old fella."
The two have always been pretty close.
"I just think it just gives it another dynamic to be honest, to be able to spend Tuesdays, Thursdays, probably Mondays, Saturday and recover on Sunday's together," he said.
There will no doubt be occasions where they don't quite agree, but he said it will be a "pretty cool experience" to coach together.
Jeremy Baldwin will meanwhile coach second grade, and Miah O'Sullivan, Anthony Barbara and Damian Reti the women.
