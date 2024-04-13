Five-star: McCrohon's try frenzy inspires Pirates to win over Scone

As Nick McCrohon's try tally grew on Saturday you couldn't help but wonder, is there some mysterious magical tryscoring power about the Pirates No.8 jersey?
Conrad Starr's propensity for finding the tryline is well-documented.
There has rarely been a game over the last 12 or so seasons where his name hasn't featured on the tryscorers list.
More than often, multiple times.
Now it seems he's passed that legacy onto McCrohon, with the captain and No.8 scoring five tries as Pirates celebrated their first home game for 2024 with a 41-22 win over Scone.
Seeming almost omnipresent, he had four by half-time, his fourth coming with around five minutes to play and giving his side a 24-8 advantage at half-time.
Showing good strength and balance to fend off the Brumbies tackler with one hand and put the ball down with the other, he had to wait until the final minutes of the game for his fifth.
But, it was somewhat fitting that he was the one that put the exclamation point on the victory, being one of their best.
McCrohon's five-try effort was one short of the record, which is held jointly by Starr and Andrew Moodie.
Following on from a lasp-gasp 28-22 first round win over Gunnedah, the consensus was that Saturday was a more polished performance.
Although it didn't start that way, with Scone scoring inside the opening minute after Pirates failed to secure the kick-off.
"It was a good game, good in patches," prop Henry Leslie said.
"We've still got a lot to work on at this stage.
"But the boys are coming together well and hopefully we can keep gelling every week and get better."
The Country rep is one of several new faces at the club after joining from Walcha following their move to the New England competition.
It was McCrohon that got Pirates on the board after that early hiccup, a second try a couple of minutes later seeing them push out to a 12-5 lead.
At that stage looking in the ascendancy, the Brumbies started to get a bit of territory and as some illdiscipline started to creep into Pirates' game, the visitors had the chance to close within a point with 15 minutes remaining in the first half. But the kick was off target.
The Pirates machine kicked back into gear after that to take a 16-point lead into the break.
Just as they did in the first half, the Brumbies struck first in the second half with what was the try of the match.
From inside his half, five-eighth Jake Thomas chipped over the top and regathered before passing off to a supporting Harry Homer to claim the glory.
Giving the Brumbies' supporters and bench plenty to cheer about, 20 metres along there were sighs of frustration with things getting a bit sloppy: passes being thrown when they didn't need to be or not going to hand, turnovers at the breakdown and penalty kicks for the line going too deep.
Sam Collett got things back on track for the home side but the Brumbies weren't going away and with around 15 to play it was a nine-point game.
But two tries in the last 12 minutes - including a second for Collett - saw Pirates pull away for a deserved but hard-fought win.
In the other game defending champions Moree got the better of arch-rivals Narrabri 32-20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.