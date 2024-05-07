'You're going into the unknown': Mackay off and running early in 2024

When Ryley Mackay elected to move to the North Tamworth Bears late last year, he did so for good reason.
The 27-year-old is close mates with Bears captain, Josh Schmiedel. And, after the powerfully-built forward decided that 2024 would be his last in rugby league, he reached out to Mackay.
"Last year, he actually asked me to come across," Mackay said.
"It was meant to be his last year [in 2023], but then he said he was going again. He ended up conning me into going over, so I thought I'd play his last season with him."
So far, the move has been worthwhile for the former Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters centre, who said his new club has been "really welcoming".
Mackay has performed consistently for North Tamworth, and was one of the try-scorers in their nailbiting 22-20 win over the Gunnedah Bulldogs at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
"Leading up to it, we thought that we probably would put a bit of a score on," Mackay said.
"But you can't ever take Gunnedah lightly, especially at their home ground. They came out and took the lead early, so they showed they're in the fight this year."
Bears coach Paul Boyce concurred, and said he knew the Bulldogs would not go down without a fight.
"I thought Gunnedah played extremely well. I know their coach said it was probably the best they'd played all year, and we certainly expected that," Boyce said.
At the same time, it was not a flawless performance from the reigning premiers.
But by comparison to the start of their 2023 season, which was similarly mercurial, Boyce did note one significant point of difference from the Bears this year, who have only lost one game so far.
"It's a much better start to the year than last year. We probably would have dropped this sort of game last year," he said.
This weekend, there is a competition-wide bye with the NRL fixture between the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights takes place at Scully Park on Saturday.
Then, on Sunday, a tri-series between Group 4, Group 19, and Group 21 will commence.
Mackay, who played in the last Group 4 side to be put together roughly half a decade ago, has been selected once again.
"I got word after the first round that my name came up," he said.
"I thought 'Maybe', because there's a fair few good centres in the comp. And then [Group 4 first grade coach Peter Stevens] rang me the other week and said I was selected in the side."
After recovering from a devastating knee injury in 2022, Mackay feels as though he has slowly but steadily worked his way back towards top form this year.
And when the time comes for him to take the field for Group 4, he is "excited" to test himself.
"You're going into the unknown, so you've got to play at your best no matter what."
