The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Andrew Wallace's long road back home: 'I just got sick of city life'

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Wallace's father, Percy, played in the halves during his own career. Andrew still goes to him for advice, sometimes during games. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Andrew Wallace's father, Percy, played in the halves during his own career. Andrew still goes to him for advice, sometimes during games. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Andrew Wallace elected to sign with the Boggabri Kangaroos in 2023, he was partially driven by a distant family connection to the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.