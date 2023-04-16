Matt Gillham has captained the Boggabri Kangaroos for roughly half a decade.
Born and raised in the small town of just less than 1,000 people, the 27-year-old understands as well as anybody what rugby league means to the locals.
And when the Kangaroos felled the North Tamworth Bears on Saturday for the first time in history, Gillham was almost lost for words.
"It's bloody amazing," Gillham said.
"That second half, we started very slow ... I thought we were back to where we were years ago when we'd let those kinds of games go.
"Good spirit from the boys to come back and get the win, especially as we've never beaten North Tamworth before. They've been the powerhouse team forever."
From the outset at Jubilee Oval, Boggabri made its intent to cause an upset clear.
The Kangaroos crossed for a try in the opening minutes, before adding two more to lead 18-10 at half time.
Then, disaster struck.
A litany of errors early in the second half allowed the Bears to snatch back the momentum with three quick tries, which secured them a 28-18 lead.
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling feared the worst, but the raucous crowd in attendance never let their voices fade, and made the difference in his eyes.
"I think the crowd [was the difference]," Rampling said.
"We didn't want to let them down. They support us whether we're here or away, and running towards the canteen end, you know the crowd's going to get behind you."
Even from the sidelines, the crowd support was palpable. Gillham certainly felt it on the field, and when he crossed for Boggabri's first try of the second term, hope sparked.
"It was huge," Rampling said.
"It gave us a massive lift, and as the skipper he leads from the front ... It was a big effort for him, and the boys got behind him."
Gillham's try was soon followed by scores from Clifford Toomey and Nick Millar, the latter of which gave Boggabri the lead with three and a half minutes to go.
The game was then sealed when Robbie Doolan lined up for a penalty goal, and duly slotted it, with seconds on the clock.
As his shot sailed over the crossbar, Doolan was enveloped by teammates ecstatic with their 36-28 win.
"I'm on top of the world," Gillham said.
"The body's aching but I'm still excited."
The win, Gillham said, was as much for the town as it was for the team. It was "definitely" Boggabri's biggest victory in terms of the calibre of their opponent, and one of the club's best wins ever.
And it wouldn't have been possible, Gillham said, without their fanbase.
"It's unreal," he said.
"I don't think you'll find a crowd like this anywhere else in the comp. To see the green and gold, it's always here at home games, it's always at every away game.
"It gives the boys a boost and it's the greatest feeling, winning in front of a home crowd."
