'Almost the pinnacle of where I can be at the moment': Joey's star continues to rise

Joey Fowler isn't daring to look too far ahead.
The dream he's been working towards, for what feels most of his life, is seemingly on the teenager's doorstep with the Narrabri product regarded as one of the best young talents in Australian rugby.
On the Super Rugby radar with the Rebels signing him on a development contract ahead of the 2023 season, he is presently on the Sunshine Coast with the Australian under 20s as they contest the Under 20s Rugby Championship.
After starting at five-eighth in their opening game against Argentina, in their most recent game against South Africa Fowler came off the bench and helped close out a 24-19 win.
The first time the tournament has been held, it's not the first time he has donned the gold and green.
Even still running out onto Sunshine Coast Stadium for that first game was a "pretty special" moment.
And a seminal one in his rugby journey, with the opportunity to play in the World Rugby Under 20s Championship dangling tantalisingly on the horizon.
To be played in South Africa from June 29-July 19, Fowler says he's trying not to think too much about it.
He's just focused on trying to put his best foot forward.
At the same time, it gives him some assurance that he is on the right path.
"This is where I need to be at the moment to be in contention for that World Cup," he said.
"So I'm pretty happy with where I am at the moment."
The Argentina game was a bit of a baptism of fire with the conditions the stuff of nightmares for a kicker.
Not only did he have to battle torrential rain but horrible wind.
Fowler, who booted all six of the Junior Wallabies' points, said he just tried to keep it simple, and focused on "getting the boys in the right areas of the field".
"It was a challenge, but it's something that I'll grow and learn from," he acknowledged.
His kicking is one of the areas of his game he really worked on over the pre-season.
Something that was "a really strong part" of his game a few years ago, he admittedly hasn't in recent times spent as much time on it as he should have.
As a consequence it had dropped off a bit.
But, being unable to train at full capacity for a few months due to stress fractures in his foot, it gave him the time to work on "some of the more basic skills" that he had been a bit remiss with.
Like kicking.
"I really dialled in on that and I think that's probably one of the strongest parts of my game at the moment," he said.
He also spoke about finding a better balance in his life.
Like for many in pursuit of their dream, for a long time everything was about footy.
"I play a lot of golf, which helps with the mental side of things, just to stay present and have that ability to switch on and off," he said.
Not the first, and certainly not the last sportsman to find an escape via the 'gentlemen's game', he said he has always "played a little bit".
"My dad plays, and we used to play every now and then when we (he and younger brother Jonty) came home from school," he said.
"It's just good to have a bit of a laugh and get away from footy."
He is also doing a business degree through La Trobe University.
Juggling that with his footy commitments hasn't been without its challenges but it has been another avenue to just switch off from footy for a bit.
The Junior Wallabies wrap up their Rugby Championship campaign on Sunday against unbeaten New Zealand.
