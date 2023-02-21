This time last year Joey Fowler was making the first tentative steps back from a shoulder reconstruction and focused on retaining his starting spot in the St Joseph's College 1st XV.
Fast forward 12 months and the Narrabri teenager's stocks have risen to the point where he has spent the past month training with the Melbourne Rebels after being signed to what general manager Nick Stiles described as a 'staggered long-term contract'.
At the moment on an elite development squad (EDS) contract, Fowler isn't full-time with the program but has been set his own 'individual development program' and will go back down to Melbourne at different stages during the year.
"The club's made some really strategic decisions about targeting some really good players a bit younger than what we'd normally do in the past and then putting them on longer contracts and then developing them, investing time into them and helping them become the best player they can be," Stiles explained.
The thinking is that by the time they come to be playing Super Rugby they are familiar with the systems and processes, and the other players in the group.
For Fowler it is a confidence boosting endorsement and has been a great experience.
"I'm loving it, I've learned so much already," he said.
"On, and off the field, as well, just learning from all the obviously more experienced players down here and learning what it takes to be professional has been really good."
There is a lot more to it than simply possessing the talent.
"There's a lot of stuff that goes into it.
"Just making sure you're prepared, both physically and mentally was a big one," Fowler said of what has been the biggest thing he has taken away from the opportunity.
Training five days a week and up to three sessions a day - they might do a gym session in the morning then do two hours of field work and then another gym session in the afternoon or visa versa - he admits the first week was a bit of a baptism of fire. He was "pretty sore" that first weekend.
But as time has gone on and he has become more accustomed to the training load it has become easier.
It is another step towards what has been a long held dream, one that Fowler has thrown everything at and saw him, in Year 9, move away from his family and home to further his rugby development.
Touted as one of the most exciting young five-eighths in the country, the 17-year-old also received interest from the Western Force.
After weighing it up he decided to go with the Rebels, who had, Stiles said, had him on their radar for a little while after first catching their eye playing for Joeys.
"I thought he had an outstanding schoolboy career there and was the five-eighth and playmaker of what was a successful period of time for Joey's in his time in the first XV," he said.
"So he stood out there and then he got an opportunity to play in the Australian schools and under 18s side.
"I thought that when he went up in class in that team, that you could see that he was very comfortable playing at that level."
More than that it was his "character" that excited them. He is a "quality person" and "a real leader amongst his peers, attributes which Stiles said "are really important for us in the position that he plays".
Inbetween Rebels commitments Fowler will play with Sydney Uni in the Shute Shield competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.