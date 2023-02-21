The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Joey Fowler relishes chance to train with Melbourne Rebels

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joey Fowler has spent the past month or so training with the Melbourne Rebels. Picture Melbourne Rebels Media

This time last year Joey Fowler was making the first tentative steps back from a shoulder reconstruction and focused on retaining his starting spot in the St Joseph's College 1st XV.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.