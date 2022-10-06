Joey Fowler could be excused for finding it hard to knuckle down to his HSC studies this week.
The Narrabri teenager has been on a high after playing, and starring for the Australian Schools and U18s in their win over the Australian under-19s Barbarians.
The culmination, and highlight, of a week-long camp at the Australian Institute of Sport, the 17-year-old said it was "pretty special" to pull on the green and gold.
Coming off the bench in the second half, the former Blue Boars junior scored a try and had a hand in several others, and only enhanced his blossoming reputation with head coach Shannon Fraser singling him out, along with fellow five-eighth Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.
"Harry and Joey are two quality, very confident young No.10s," Fraser told Rugby.com.au
"Harry is very confident, likes to play flat and controls the game well. Joey is a calm figure, plays a bit deeper and has outstanding vision."
Fowler said it was nice to read those comments.
"It's good to see my hard work is getting recognised I suppose," he said.
It has been a lot of hard work, especially the last 12 months to get himself back to peak form after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction late last year.
Selected for the camp after impressing for the Waratahs during their games against the other Super Rugby Academy sides, Fowler said it was a really good learning experience.
Not just from a skills perspective, but the other aspects that go into being a professional player. Things like nutrition and the physical preparation and recovery.
They were probably the biggest takeaways.
"It's obviously not just the on field performance. It starts with obviously nutrition and the way you prepare yourself and treat your body with recovery and stuff after training," he said.
On the younger side of the age group, he said he was "pretty stoked" to make the Australian team, and it has certainly spurred him on to continue to work hard and chase his rugby dreams.
"it's definitely given me kind of a bit more of a drive to continue with rugby at such a high level," Fowler said.
"And I'm obviously looking forward to next season and what that brings as well."
Where next year will see him he's not sure yet. He's had a few clubs showing interest and is just trying to work out what is going to be the best fit for him.
Before all that though he has his HSC to sit. That starts next week.
He admitted he could "definitely" be feeling more confident about his exams, with footy taking a lot of focus this year, but is still hopeful of doing well.
The son of Narrabri stalwart Chris Fowler, footy has always been a big part of Fowler's life.
He started playing when he was four or five, and pretty much hasn't put the footy down since.
