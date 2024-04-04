Adam Marshall MP to step down after 20 years in public office

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is stepping away from politics after 20 years in the public spotlight.
Mr Marshall made the announcement after meeting with mayors from the New England region in Inverell on Thursday.
The 39-year-old said he would formally hand his resignation as the Member for Northern Tablelands on May 13, some 11 years after he was first elected to the role.
"This is not a decision I have made lightly, but it's one I'm now very comfortable with," Mr Marshall said.
"Put simply, I feel it's time for me to move on and take up new challenges.
"Coming into this role 11 years ago, it was never my intention to stay forever, believing that our region is best served by those prepared to get in, give it everything they have and then pass the baton on to fresh hands. Hopefully I have done this.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my years in public life serving the communities of Gunnedah Shire and now the people of the Northern Tablelands, as a councillor, mayor, State MP and a Minister."
Mr Marshall said he had enjoyed "overwhelming and heart-warming" support during his tenure in the Northern Tablelands.
"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve rural community and country people and I think them sincerely for that opportunity over the last two decades," he said.
"We have achieved some incredible things together and I will always cherish the friendships I have made and the interaction I have had with people during my time in the role."
Mr Marshall said post politics he will be pursuing opportunities in the corporate world and in his own personal life.
"This is a demanding and all-consuming role to do properly and it inevitably takes its toll," he said.
"I've come to the conclusion that despite absolutely loving our region, its people and my role as a local State MP, I cannot put this move off any longer. This will be the end of representative politics for me.
"While there will be plenty of time for reflection over the next five weeks and beyond, for me, I'm firmly focussed on the work I still have to do, which I intend to carry out with the same enthusiasm and energy as I always have."
