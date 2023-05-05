The population of the small village of Quirindi is set to explode this weekend.
The tractor trek - a 100 kilometre drive across the Liverpool Plains - officially kicked off the annual Quirindi Rural Heritage Village, vintage machinery, miniature railway rally, and swap meet on Friday, but the action goes all weekend.
Event secretary Beryl Mannion said this is the 25th year of the tractor trek.
"They like showing off their engines and their tractors," she said.
"We've got a couple of people here who have a miniature steam engine and a miniature steam roller, and they like driving them about and showing them off."
Read also:
More than 3000 engine, car, and miniature train enthusiasts from across New South Wales and Queensland will converge on the town across two days.
The jammed-pack weekend will include a variety of fun events Ms Mannion said, with a street parade kicking off at 9.30am on Saturday morning and over 140 swap meet sites.
"It's all on. We have a tractor pull lined up to go and we've got a dinner on tomorrow night [Saturday]," she said.
Some of the weekend highlights include a Leyland truck that is over 100-years-old, along with the chance for visitors to take a ride on some of the miniature trains.
All profits made from the weekend will go back into the preservation and maintenance of the Quirindi Heritage Village.
"We just put in a new toilet block and that cost us over $20,000. We also have a beautiful little church, that was brought in from 60 kilometres away. It had to be pulled apart into three-pieces and brought in," Ms Mannion said.
Admission is $10; under 18 $2. The swap meet commences at 7am Saturday and 8am Sunday.
A full program of events can be found on their Facebook site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.