High-range drink driver crashes into wall, tree, and garage door

A MAN who crashed into a tree, a retaining wall, and a garage door while more than three times the legal limit will be sentenced in a Tamworth court.
Bryce Robert Joseph Jurd pleaded guilty to one count of high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court after a Calala homeowner found the 26-year-old had crashed into their garage door.
Documents tendered to the court state Jurd was driving a silver Toyota Landcruiser at about 8:45pm on March 1, 2024, when his car ran off the road.
The 26-year-old failed to negotiate a right hand turn onto Eagle Avenue, in Calala, when he approached the intersection from Rosella Avenue.
Instead, he damaged a garden retaining wall when drove up the driveway of an Eagleview Avenue home, before trying to correct the Landcruiser and crashing into a small tree.
The agreed police facts state, Jurd corrected the car again, and crossed the street, colliding with a garage door.
Two cars inside the garage were damaged as a result of the collision.
Police attended the Calala street a short time later and noticed the 26-year-old was "clearly intoxicated", unsteady on his feet, wearing torn clothing and smelt of alcohol.
Jurd was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.163, more than three times the legal limit.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said the 26-year-old had previous driving matters on his record.
"This one involved an accident," she said.
Jurd's defence solicitor Garry Johnston told the court Jurd would be completing the traffic offenders program and had taken his own steps towards rehabilitation.
Ms Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared in a bid to gain insight into what may have led to the offending.
The matter will return to court in April for sentencing.
