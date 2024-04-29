Central North Round 4: Stats, results, tables, photos; all you need to know

Round four of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how it unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
Moree Bulls 49 (M. Adams (3), A. Ravuvu, W. Smith, M. Copeman, P. Duncan (2) tries; B. Williams (3) cons; B. Williams pen) d Gunnedah Red Devils 22 (J. Somumu, T. McDermott, B. Hamparsum, W. Burke tries; C. Mitchell con)
Narrabri Blue Boars 39 (Joe Baker (2), James Baker (2), S. Spanton, J. Schwager tries; J. Hill (3) cons; J. Hill pen) d Scone Brumbies 3 (Z. Miller pen)
Quirindi Lions 43 (B. Nankivell, G. Murray, R. Hodson, Luke Quigley, J. Paterson, Logan Quigley, O. Roberts tries; W. Doyle, J. Paterson (3) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 10 (M. Radakua (2) tries)
Narrabri Blue Boars 69 (B. Cochrane (4), J. Smith, Z. Mallows, R. Orman, M. Bradshaw (2), A. Gordon, M. Creighton tries; B. Cochrane (4), T. Small, M. Bradshaw (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 0
Pirates 31 (R. Naburu, H. Mclaren, R. Ralulu, M. Campbell tries; J. Trappel (4) cons, J. Trappel pen) d Barraba Rams 10 (L. Mack try; J. Rafter con; J. Rafter pen)
Moree Bulls 43 (J. Bailey, W. Brooks, C. Mcilveen (2), S. Robson, S. Nadruku, C. Campbell tries; C. Mcilveen (4) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 6 (J. Mckay (2) pens)
Gunnedah Red Devils 41 (S. Lennon, H. Ford (4), P. Lawrence, M. Rogers tries; P. Lawrence (3) cons) d Moree Bulls 19 (A. Marchand, T. Gallagher, K. Hinton tries; H. Joseph (2) cons)
Narrabri Blue Boars 63 (A. Cobb-Johnson (3), P. Cox, S. Maunder (3), B. Cruickshank (3), E. Smith tries; Cruickshank (4) cons) d Scone Brumbies 14 (C. Etheridge (2) tries; C. Etheridge (2) cons)
Barraba Rams 45 (S. Hamilton, K. Newell, C. Norton (2), C. Pursell (2), R. Simpson tries; C. Norton (5) cons) d Pirates 5 (L. Daye try)
