The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Demolition on $6 million pool to get started during the heat of summer

RG
By Rachel Gray
January 7 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signage and mesh fence covering wrapped around the Quirindi Aquatic Centre while construction gets started on $6.6 million upgrade. Photo provided.
Signage and mesh fence covering wrapped around the Quirindi Aquatic Centre while construction gets started on $6.6 million upgrade. Photo provided.

Demolition work at the Quirindi Aquatic Centre is expected to get under way from January to March this year, after local earthmoving company Mac Demo was awarded the contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.