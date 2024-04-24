Becca Bakes family recipe Anzac biscuits for dawn service

Uralla patisserie artist and local bakery owner Rebecca Walker will be preparing over 500 family recipe Anzac biscuits this Anzac Day.
Becca Bakes, located on the New England Highway on the South side of Uralla heading towards Tamworth, will be open from 4am on Anzac morning providing family recipe biscuits and coffee to dawn service attendees.
Ms Walker's family recipe was handed down to her from her grandmother. She has many fond memories of her dad making the biscuits and she loves the opportunity Anzac Day provides to bake as many as possible.
"I've always loved Anzac biscuits, they are something that I have always made and they are also very popular," Ms Walker said.
"We are looking to bake over 500 Anzac biscuits and they will be distributed to many of the cafes around the area.
Ms Walker said Anzac day provides for an opportunity to do something a little different with a traditional recipe that is close to her heart.
"We will be making a few different sweet croissants with the Anzac biscuit mixture through them as well.
"[it's a chance to] do something a little different and creative with the Anzac biscuits.
"Generally we make an Anzac biscuit scroll with a croissant pastry, and we do it in different ways, we actually use honey instead of golden syrup so we can use the local product which is something I am passionate about."
She said they also like to add coconut, which isn't traditional, but said it's found in some variants of the recipe from the 1920s.
"But the recipe we are using here is from my grandmother, she always added sultanas to it and my dad always made them with sultanas, I don't tend to add them in as much so I guess it's a little different but I do love making them," she said.
Originally sent in food parcels to Australian and New Zealand troops stationed in Europe in World War I, Anzac biscuits were designed to withstand the long trip while providing something home baked, comforting and a little sustaining for the soldiers.
For those planning on doing some baking at home this Anzac day, Anneka Manning, founder of the face-to-face and online baking school BakeClub, an Australian baking and cooking authority, shares her tips for making great Anzac biscuits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.