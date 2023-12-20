Peel Street Markets the place to shop for unique last minute Christmas gifts

The 2023 Peel Street Markets ended the year on a high, with a Christmas market featuring more than 100 stallholders.
Being so close to Christmas, markets coordinator Suzanne Williams said the event drew a larger number of stallholders than usual, adding to the markets' growing general interest.
"Through the year we've been seeing more stallholders join our event each month, mostly from around Tamworth, but also from further afield, such as Uralla and Gunnedah," Mrs Williams said.
The monthly markets run from 8am to 1pm, and are a consistent favourite among Tamworth's Sunday shoppers thanks to its diverse range of products on offer.
Mrs Williams said this includes an increase in modern creative items such as poly-clay and resin products.
A walk down Peel Street reveals a wide range of jewellery, baby goods, wood and metal work, candles, toys and plants.
As the January 2024 Peel Street Markets will coincide with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Mrs Williams said the January 21 event would be relocated to Bicentennial Park.
The markets will return to Peel Street in February.
The Peel Street Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month.
