It's everyone's job to create and maintain a safe environment for our children

Tamworth Regional Council has recently reaffirmed it's commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes the care, protection and safety of children.
In line with the NSW Child Safe Standards, the council's child safe policy and reporting process requires all of us to speak up to protect children and young people in our community.
Children play a huge role in the fun, growth and future of our communities, and we know creating positive, connected communities are vital for our region.
We welcome and respect their ideas and contributions no matter their age, background or ability.
We work with children and young people every day at libraries, out of hours care, galleries, events and sporting venues, as well as working alongside trainees and apprentices; we have a responsibility to keep them safe.
We're committed to safe places for children, and encourage you to report any child safety concerns to us.
If you see something, say something. Even if it's something small, one positive change made, will have a long-lasting impact.
Your concerns might include disclosures of abuse or harm, allegations, suspicions or observations, breach of the child safe policy, commitment statement or relevant procedure, and general safety or environmental concerns.
Your concern will be heard, taken seriously and investigated.
Anyone can report a child safety concern - parents, carers, children and young people, community members, and council staff, volunteers and councillors.
You can report concerns to the council via the online Child Safe Complaint Form on the Tamworth Regional Council website. If there is an immediate danger to the child or children, please call 000 (triple zero) for help.
You can read more about our commitment including our policy and find out how to report concerns on council's Child Safety website page.
