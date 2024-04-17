'Sophisticated' scammers promising trade work, police urge vigilance

A SOPHISTICATED network of face-to-face scammers promising to carry out trade jobs at homes and properties could be inching its way closer to Tamworth.
Oxley police officers are urging members of the public to be on high alert for fraudsters offering to lay bitumen and gravel driveways at a discounted cost to customers.
The warning comes after a number of reports were made to police in Coonabarabran and Gilgandra of dodgy tradespeople demanding payments up front and not following through on the job.
"Their general excuse is it's excess material from a job nearby," Oxley Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Tom Aylett told the Leader.
"They are either performing the job very poorly, or not performing the job at all," he said.
Home owners have reported being scammed up to $5000 from people presenting as tradesmen.
Once the money is taken, Detective Inspector Aylett said it's "usually too late" to do anything about it.
"Someone is coming to your home and approaching you with the scam face-to-face," he said.
"They're door-to-door sales men, but sophisticated at what they do."
Community members have been advised to double check any business details which may be provided, and always ask for a written quote if you're approached by a tradesperson promising upfront work.
Detective Inspector Aylett said the community had developed an eagle-eye for picking out online scams such as requests for gift-cards of fake messages from government departments.
But he said it was crucial to be wary of what can happen face-to-face.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraudulent crime, or has information, is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
For more information, or to report a scam, visit scamwatch.gov.au
