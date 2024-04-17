TFSS opens enrolments for HIPPY program, helping spark a kids love of learning

Trudy Palmer enrolled her daughter in the Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) years ago.
From there, she witnessed firsthand how it cultivates a child's long-lasting passion for knowledge.
"Kira is in high school now and likes school a lot," Ms Palmer said.
Ms Palmer said what made it appealing was how it fostered a child's love of learning before they stepped onto the school grounds.
Now, a HIPPY tutor herself, Ms Palmer finds it rewarding to help other families get their kids ready for school.
Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) has opened enrolments for local children from age four and up to take part in HIPPY.
Program coordinator Kim Smart said it was designed to create "a positive environment" for children in the lead-up to the start of their formal education.
"It is a play-based program that parents are involved in," she said.
"Parents are children first teachers and we are upskilling parents with activities and knowledge to help them to be their child's best first teacher."
Ms Smart emphasised that the two-year program was not a replacement for preschool.
Participating families are provided with a pack that includes a range of activities to develop their numeracy, literacy, and motor skills.
Ms Smart said HIPPY had run successfully in Tamworth for the past 12 years.
"We have had really great reports from parents that the children are coping well with the school and have done well with that transition," she said.
There are 100 HIPPY sites across Australia, and what makes it so unique is that the tutors are parents who have had their own children partake in the program.
"It is often a step up into having a first job; they have on-the-job training specific to HIPPY," Ms Smart said.
"But we also support them if they want to take on other training through TAFE or other courses."
The program has priority access and gives health care card holders, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander children, single parents, English as a second language families, carers of out-of-home children and those receiving government support, first preference.
Enrolments for HIPPY officially close on May 31. For more information, visit: www.tfss.com.au/hippy-program
