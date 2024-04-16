The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

TouchPoints workshop equips community with suicide prevention skills

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated April 17 2024 - 10:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HealthWISE lived experience worker Priscilla Green says programs like the TouchPoints workshop are vital to reducing the number of people we lose to suicide, which is currently an average on nine per day across Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin
HealthWISE lived experience worker Priscilla Green says programs like the TouchPoints workshop are vital to reducing the number of people we lose to suicide, which is currently an average on nine per day across Australia. Picture by Peter Hardin

If a friend or family member told you they were considering suicide, would you be prepared to talk them out of it?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.