Demystifying home births for Tamworth mothers looking for delivery options

A young local woman's desire to prepare for a family by seeking out information about what birthing options and care providers were available in Tamworth, has led to the special screening of Born at Home, a documentary highlighting where and how women choose to birth matters.
The screening will take place at Forum 6 Cinemas on Wednesday, April 17, to be followed by a question and answer session, hosted by local doula Samantha Wibberley, and including local birth workers and home-birthing mums.
As a nurse, Jenna Moodley, is acutely aware of the local issues surrounding midwife staffing levels at Tamworth hospital, and others in the region.
Miss Moodley told the Leader there was a high demand for information about home birthing in Tamworth.
"I've spoken to a couple of midwives, including one who used to work in the home birthing program here in Tamworth, and she's still having people tell her they would love her to do home births," Miss Moodley said.
"There is definitely a demand for it, unfortunately we just don't have the resources here .. the [home birthing] programs are still operational, in terms of they still exist, but there is no one to run them.
"We can't even staff our maternity unit here in Tamworth at the moment, let alone other practices."
Miss Moodley said there had always a certain level of local interest in home birthing.
"The demand has always been here, but I think now we're just learning more about it and really seeing how other metropolitan areas are able to have these different types of birth because they have the better resources," she said.
"I know a local midwife who stopped practising in 2014 because she could not maintain the service on her own ... but she continues to experience demand from people wanting home births in the community."
Miss Moodley said the documentary and Q&A session would provide a better insight into birthing at home and the different options available to women instead of just birthing in the hospital system.
"It's about showing women there are different options apart from a hospital birth .... we need to let our birthing women have more of a voice and a say during their pregnancy and empower them to make those decisions that are best for them and their families."
The documentary screening is happening in Tamworth because Miss Moodley wanted to see the movie.
"I was not sure how popular it would be in Tamworth but it turns out it is," she said.
"I think we just don't know where to access this type of information because it's not talked about as it should be ... it's not presented as an option."
Miss Moodley was happy with the level of interest being shown in the documentary, noting a number of local businesses had also got behind the event, helping to promote it on social media.
Born at Home will screen at Forum 6 Cinemas at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 17. The movie costs $22/person and tickets must be booked prior to arriving.
Visit demand.film for tickets.
