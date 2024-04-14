Roosters spoil Panthers' homecoming party. Still, it's 'good to be back'

The takeoff was pretty rough, but the Wee Waa Panthers are officially airborne again.
Six years after exiting Group 4 due to a lack of players, the proud club from a proud town has once more fielded sides.
But despite the historic nature of the occasion, Kootingal-Moonbi - the Panthers' host for three round two clashes on Sunday, April 14 - were in no mood to be generous.
After losing 52-0 and 56-0 in the under-18 and league tag clashes, respectively, Wee Waa were thumped 66-6 in first grade.
The encounter was called off with just over five minutes to go after the mercy rule was enforced when the Roosters established a 60-point lead.
Still, Panthers No.7 Dylan Harradine said it was "good to be back".
"Wee Waa's a great footy town," Harradine said, adding that "there is a lot of heart and soul around that little town ".
"And it's one of the best things to come out of there, bringing us back in the comp."
Harradine travelled from his home in Bundaberg to play on Sunday.
However, the experienced playmaker could do nothing to stop the Roosters from maintaining the ruthless streak that propelled them to a 54-22 win over Narrabri in round one.
They are a tight, mobile unit with ample fire power.
One of those attacking threats, centre McKye Davis-Tucknott, sliced through the Panthers' defence before sending winger Dylan Clark on this way - the try and Brayden Jerrard's conversion handing Kooty a 40-6 lead at the break.
And it was officially lights out when Kooty crossed twice early in the second half - the second one a 90 metre intercept effort by centre Billy Nean.
The Roosters scored 12 tries, bringing their tally after two games to 22 tries.
And this came after they lost eight key players in the off-season.
On Sunday, Jerrard posted 30 points after running in three tries and booting nine goals.
But despite the comprehensive victory, Roosters captain Logan Howard said the side were "sloppy in areas".
"We definitely need to improve on a lot of things, but it's good to get the points," he said.
Wee Waa's sole try for the entire day was scored by No. 6 Zack Doring - and, as expected, it sparked a huge roar.
