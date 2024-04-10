The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

McKye relives vicious attack: 'I think I had a lot of anger after it'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 11 2024 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It's all coming good for me out here" ... McKye Davis-Tucknott. Picture by Gareth Gardner
"It's all coming good for me out here" ... McKye Davis-Tucknott. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The brutality of life smashed into McKye Davis-Tucknott four years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.