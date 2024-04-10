McKye relives vicious attack: 'I think I had a lot of anger after it'

The brutality of life smashed into McKye Davis-Tucknott four years ago.
A lengthy stay in Port Macquarie hospital followed, including intensive-case treatment.
His assailant was jailed.
"In 2020, I was unfortunately stabbed in the back nines times," Davis-Tucknott said.
"And it took me a while to get out of that hole .... And now I'm here, and I'm living good."
The biggest challenge of his life was sparked by "a bloody drunken incident", said Davis-Tucknott, who moved to Tamworth in 2022 to be near his partner's family after the birth of their daughter, Milaya Lea.
It's all coming good for me out here.
He met Maddy Johnson when he was playing rugby league on the coast. In 2019, he starred on the wing for the Macleay Valley Mustangs in their Group 3 grand final win over Wauchope.
"It's all behind me now, so it's good," the Taree-raised traffic controller said of his brush with death, then added: "I think I had a lot of anger after it."
"So now I'm back into work," he continued. "Footy. Family. It's all coming good for me out here."
Davis-Tucknott was speaking after scoring a try playing centre for Kootingal-Moonbi in a 54-22 round one win over Narrabri at Kitchener Park, Gunnedah. It's his second season as a Rooster.
Commenting on his relocation, he said: "All these blokes [at the Roosters] make it home for me. The missus and her family make it home for me.
"So it's not too bad of a move if I've got a lot of people out here who care [for me] and love me."
From the morass McKye rose.
