The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Locked and loaded: Wee Waa Panthers aim to make grand return in 2024

By Zac Lowe
January 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After six long years in the sporting wilderness, the Wee Waa Panthers are preparing for a return to the Group 4 arena.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.