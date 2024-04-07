They were rocked by an off-season player exodus. Now look at Kooty

A new-look Kootingal-Moonbi have launched their 2024 campaign in convincing fashion.
After losing a host of leading players in the off-season, the Roosters went into this year with a question mark hanging over them.
But in a round one clash against Narrabri at a sunny Kitchener Park, they delivered against last year's wooden spooners - the 54-22 result a positive first step.
Roosters captain Logan Howard said there was "still heaps to work on", but a strong pre-season "should be showing".
"I was impressed," he said of the performance against Narrabri, adding that the side had "a lot of young heads".
"And a lot of them, [it's their] first year in first grade," he said. "So we've just been working with them, getting fit.
"So really happy, really proud of the boys."
Kootingal-Moonbi crossed for 10 tries to four.
One of those tries extended their lead to 34-6 at half-time, and was scored by talented No. 9 Anders Glew, who bagged a double for the day.
Roosters No. 11 Liam Hatch scored three tries.
Kooty were rocked by the player exodus after Moree beat them in the 2023 preliminary final.
Gone are Chris Vidler, Sam Taylor, Ryley Mackay, Ethan Parry, Kurt Hartmann, Jordan Sharpe, Zach Hatch and Josh Kevill.
Narrabri, meanwhile, are facing another tough year based on the evidence from round one on Saturday, April 6.
They were much more competitive in the second half, but will need to improve substantially.
