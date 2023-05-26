Ever since his childhood days on his family's 30,000 acre property at Dalby, Jack Edwards has loved the country life.
So when an opportunity arose through his work to return to his bush roots he jumped at it.
Thankfully for Pirates, that opportunity brought him to Tamworth.
Moving down from Brisbane at the start of the year, the 22-year-old has been a handy addition for them, and will have an important role to play on Saturday as they take on unbeaten competition leaders Gunnedah in the match of the Central North round.
"I was wanting to get back to the country so it's sort of worked out perfect to come down here," Edwards said.
"It's been a great career decision, and great decision for myself personally."
An assistant rural valuer at CBRE, he's loving breathing in the country air again and getting out and seeing the countryside, with his job taking him all over.
Between his family selling the farm, and going to boarding school in Brisbane, he had sort of "lost touch with the country for a bit".
Playing for the First XV during his time at Anglican Church Grammar School, or 'Churchie' as it is more commonly known, post-school Edwards played three years of firsts colts with Easts in the Queensland Premier Rugby competition.
By his own admission more of a backrower, so far this season Edwards has found himself at inside centre.
It's not a position he's that unfamiliar with, playing his "fair share" of 12 and 13 through school.
One of the holes they needed to plug, he has done a good job for them there. Their last game against Inverell he was adjudged the player of the match.
"I'm just happy to play wherever as long as it's helping the club out," he said.
He did get about 20 minutes in the backrow against the Highlanders, which was "good", but will be back at 12 for Saturday's top of the table clash.
Pirates have named an unchanged pack from the side that defeated the Highlanders two weeks ago, but have made a couple of changes to the backline with Brendan Rixon and Xavier McCluskey coming into the starting side.
Rixon will partner Edwards in the centres, while McCluskey has been named on the wing for what will be his first start for the club.
It is set to be a big day at Gunnedah with the Red Devils holding their Ladies Day and looking to make it four in-a-row against Pirates (in the regular season) at home.
In the other games Narrabri host Inverell while Quirindi travel down to Scone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.