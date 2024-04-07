Pirates sink Red Devils at the death in round one thriller

We're only one round into the new Central North Rugby season, but Pirates will do well to top the excitement generated from their last-gasp win over the Red Devils.
On an idyllic autumn afternoon in Gunnedah, last season's beaten grand finalists came home with a wet sail to beat the home side 28-22.
With Pirates trailing 22-21 with just over a minute left in the contest, inside centre Blair Maloney sliced through the defence from a lineout to score the match-winner.
"About all I did all game, but it was all right," said Maloney, who is back at Pirates after playing rugby league for several years.
"The forwards kept us in the game. The forwards killed it all game. So big shoutout to them."
Maloney's try, which was scored while attacking the tryline and converted by Ryan Witherdin, edged the visitors in front for the first time in the encounter.
With a bumper crowd looking on, the Red Devils jumped to a 17-0 lead when No. 6 Ratu Vuibau reached out to score in the 48th minute and new English export, No. 10 Leo Mortimer, converted.
The complexion of the match started to change when Pirates captain and No. 8 Nick McCrohon crossed for a soft try from a scrum about 10m out from Gunnedah's tryline.
That was followed by a runaway try to Pirates winger Josefa Goneduadua, which made it a 17-14 ball game, and then a third and final Gunnedah try: No. 13 Junior Nasilivata crossed in the corner.
Pirates reduced the margin to a point - 22-21 - when Goneduadua bagged a double.
Maloney said Pirates were looking "really good", with "heaps of young blokes".
