The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

William set to make his mark as a Lions' Youth of the Year

By Newsroom
April 13 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kootingal Lions Youth of the Year coordinator David Emanuel and his wife Jill, with Farrer Year 12 student and Youth of the Year entrant William Hamell. Picture supplied
Kootingal Lions Youth of the Year coordinator David Emanuel and his wife Jill, with Farrer Year 12 student and Youth of the Year entrant William Hamell. Picture supplied

Year 12 Farrer student William Hamell has won a slot in the state round of the Lions' Youth of the Year competition, which will be held on April 27 in Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.