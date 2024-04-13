William set to make his mark as a Lions' Youth of the Year

Year 12 Farrer student William Hamell has won a slot in the state round of the Lions' Youth of the Year competition, which will be held on April 27 in Sydney.
William will represent the Kootingal Lions Club, after winning the district level competition during an event hosted by Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club in early April.
Kootingal Lions Club president Lee Rodgers said William was a fine young man.
Aside from his Year 12 studies at Farrer Agricultural Memorial High School, she said William was captain of boarders - a task which entails keeping an eye on about 300 students.
He is also vice-captain of the school.
William's interests include the drama club and debating, along with various sports, cricket, rugby and table tennis.
Mrs Rodgers said some of William's previous achievements demonstrated his strength of character.
"William has been awarded the Long Tan Youth Leadership award by his school which recognises him as a quiet leader," she said.
"His school participation also includes being a member of the school representative council, the wellbeing team and the boarder consultation group, and while in Year 11 he was selected to be part of a residential program at Sydney University."
Mrs Rodgers said the community had "seen the worth" of this young man demonstrated through his involvement in citizenship ceremonies, Australia Day Awards and Anzac Day speeches.
"In the wider community, William has assisted with Riding for the Disabled, and was a finisher in the City to Surf race in Sydney," she said.
"In his spare time at home on the family farm near Tenterfield, William has a wood chopping business, with the proceeds donated to kids with cancer."
During the state round of the competition, William face representatives from four other Lions clubs districts with interviews, impromptu speeches, and a prepared speech.
"It will be stiff competition as all candidates had to undergo the same process to be there," Mrs Rodgers said.
"We are confident William has what it takes to win at the national competition, which will decided at the Lion's Multiple District Convention in Darwin during May."
