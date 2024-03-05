Farrer boys sport crazy colours and lopped locks for World's Greatest Shave

Lopped locks, shaved heads and crazy colours were all the rage at one Tamworth high school on Tuesday, March 5.
It's been an annual tradition since 2010 for senior students at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School to take part in the World's Greatest Shave, which raises money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
In fact, they make it their mission each year to raise more than the cohort from the year before.
Since they started in 2010 the students have raised over $350,000 for the cause.
Last year, Leukaemia Foundation visited Farrer to present a certificate of appreciation to the school for its ongoing support.
Funds raised by the school's students since 2010 have been donated to help fund accommodation for rural Australians to travel to Sydney for treatment.
The event on Tuesday kicked off with an 'auction of heads', before the class of 2024 lost their locks and coloured their curls.
In 2024, the lads have raised $39,517 to help families facing blood cancer, with a further $5791 being sent through later this week from funds raised in the 'Bid to Shave' auction held at recess on Tuesday, where all Farrer students participate in an auction to win the right to shave the hair of their chosen Year 12 student.
In addition to the shave day, 'The Farrer Gentlemen of 2024' have organised an online auction throughout March, which serves as a platform to raise awareness and generate more funds for the cause.
The auction features donations from the local community and businesses and is an opportunity for the wider community to get involved.
