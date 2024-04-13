The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Community pressure bears fruit for mental health carers

By Tamworth Mp Kevin Anderson
April 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson first met with care advocate Di Wyatt to discuss a new mental healthcare unit in Tamworth in 2017. Picture by Peter Hardin
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson first met with care advocate Di Wyatt to discuss a new mental healthcare unit in Tamworth in 2017. Picture by Peter Hardin

On a sunny Tuesday this week, a group of committed, hardworking, and community-minded locals gathered on site at the Hospital to beckon in construction on a piece of infrastructure that will improve the future of mental health care in Tamworth and the Northwest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.