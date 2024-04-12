Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

Housing pressures on communities in regional, rural and remote Local Government Areas were the key issue when the Country Mayors Association met in Forbes earlier this week.
Representatives from the member Councils heard from several speakers including Federal Minister for Local Government Kristy McBain and Homes NSW CEO Rebecca Pinkstone.
Both the Federal and State governments have acknowledged the pressures on the housing sector in our communities. The Association has already put forward a number of proposals which aim to improve outcomes in our communities.
Closer to home, there are a number of ways Tamworth Regional Council is working to address some of the challenges associated with the housing which include continued population growth, a shortage of low-cost rental accommodation and a lack of diversity within the available housing stock.
We have been working on a Tamworth Regional Local Housing Strategy which will guide strategic planning for housing development in our region over the next 20 years.
You may remember there was a community survey undertaken towards the end of last year where local community members, housing providers, business and industry representatives were encouraged to have their say.
Funded through the NSW Government Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund, this work is now at the point where a draft strategy has been produced and will be placed on public exhibition later this year.
Council is also working with several agencies including Tamworth Family Support Services, Housing Plus and Homes North regarding opportunities relating to social and affordable housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.