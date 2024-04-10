The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We'll certainly miss him': Schmiedel on a grand final rematch sans Blanch

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 10 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Blanch (left) and Josh Schmiedel celebrate North Tamworth's eighth-straight premiership last year. In 2024, Schmiedel is determined to prove that he and the Bears can do it again without one of their greatest leaders. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Scott Blanch (left) and Josh Schmiedel celebrate North Tamworth's eighth-straight premiership last year. In 2024, Schmiedel is determined to prove that he and the Bears can do it again without one of their greatest leaders. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

After many years spent donning the black and red of North Tamworth together, Josh Schmiedel and Scott Blanch developed a sixth sense on-field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.