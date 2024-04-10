'We'll certainly miss him': Schmiedel on a grand final rematch sans Blanch

After many years spent donning the black and red of North Tamworth together, Josh Schmiedel and Scott Blanch developed a sixth sense on-field.
The North Tamworth Bears captain said previously he and Blanch had played together for long enough that, more often than not, they each knew where the other was on the park and what play they needed intuitively.
So when Blanch retired after Norths won their eighth-straight premiership against the Moree Boars in August, Schmiedel and the Bears were bound to feel the hole he left at hooker and as a leader.
And now, as a rematch of last year's grand final looms, Schmiedel said "we'll certainly miss him".
"His leadership and the communication and things like that, we missed [in round one against Boggabri]," he said.
"Adapting our style of footy is a big one that we've got to get through. We've got to me a bit more gritty and grind these teams out, and that was one of Blanchy's things, was making sure we stay in that grind."
For players who worked so well together, Schmiedel said, he and Blanch were like "polar opposites".
Blanch, who was reserved and thoughtful off the field, was often "a little bit aggro at times" on it, while Schmiedel "tried to keep it a bit more calm".
"We sort of complemented each other in that way."
The challenge this year for the veteran forward is taking on the captaincy without Blanch's vast experience to draw on during games.
But, he said, it's one he is eager to tackle.
"It's hard not having him there," Schmiedel said.
"But it's a challenge for me that I'm looking forward to. Taking on that captaincy by myself. We've heard it a lot, 'You can't do it without Blanchy'. That's our motivation, and it's a big motivator for me, too."
Up against the Boars this Sunday in their first meeting since last year's final, Schmiedel will not play due to work commitments.
In his stead, Mitch Sheridan will captain - and Schmiedel has full faith in the young halfback's ability.
"He's the vice captain this year," he said.
"He'll step up, as will a few of the other boys in the leadership group like Tom Woolaston and Ethan Collins."
The Bears will not only miss their leader and most experienced player on the weekend, but a handful of others due to injury.
Thankfully the team has secured an unprecedented depth in its roster this year, and will be able to call on first grade-quality talent from reserve grade to fill the gaps.
While most of the teams playing in round one were visibly rusty, Schmiedel made note of Moree's "very good" middle and "sleek" edges in the course of their win over Dungowan.
And while the Bears were not yet at their best, he knows they are determined to prove a point against the Boars.
"Obviously it's a new season and Moree started very strong," Schmiedel said.
"I think it's a mental thing, you want to get over them from the start. We might be a bit under-strength, but that's a good thing too. If we can put a win on them while we're under strength, that's a mental boost going into games later in the year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.