The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Boars continue the charge: Moree too good for Cowboys in season opener

By Zac Lowe
Updated April 7 2024 - 9:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dungowan's Sam Taylor attempts to strip Moree's Brenton Cochrane of the ball during their round one clash on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Dungowan's Sam Taylor attempts to strip Moree's Brenton Cochrane of the ball during their round one clash on Saturday. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

The question after their premiership campaign fell painfully short last year was always going to be: can the Moree Boars continue their punishing run of form in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.