For the second year in a row, North Tamworth unburdened themselves of indifferent regular-season form to again show the competition what it takes to win a premiership.
In beating a spirited Moree 26-16 at Jack Woolaston Oval on a fine and cool Saturday afternoon, the Bears captured a record-extending eighth consecutive premiership and a 12th title since 2000.
It was at this ground on May 27, 2023, that the Bears suffered a third straight loss, and a fourth defeat in the opening seven rounds, when Moree finished strong to beat them 30-14 and stay undefeated.
But it was the Bears who finished the regular season strong. And leading into the showpiece clash, the reigning premiers were the hot favourites.
Second-year Bears coach Paul Boyce said his charges worked hard "when times got tough".
"And we got through it," he said.
He was referring to the grand final, but the sentiment encapsulates the side's entire season.
He continued: "We've got some special, special players in this group, and it's a privilege to coach them and to learn from them and just be mates with them. Yeah, I couldn't be happier with them."
Boyce said "a lot of people are just waiting for us to drop the ball and let someone else win it".
"But we're just not ready for that yet," he said
Early in the first half, the Bears looked every inch the premiers-in-waiting.
The hearts of Boars supporters must have sunk when Norths gave Moree double-barrel treatment to start the match: co-captain and No. 9 Scott Blanch's try in the opening minutes was quickly followed by No. No. 4 Jone Marau's long-range effort.
No. 7 Mitch Sheridan converted on both occasions: 12-0 Bears.
When No. 5 Misaele Vackacegu raced 20m down the left edge, the home side led 16-0. It looked grim for the Boars, to be sure.
But that outlook began to dissipate when Moree winger James Duncan pounced on a well-placed grubber. Adrian Smith missed the conversion: 16-4 with 10 minutes left in the half.
That was the score at the break. And this time it was Moree who started the half strong. Veteran big man Marshall Barker found space under the crossbar, and Smith converted: 16-10.
The Boars then made a series of line breaks that culminated in No. 1 Smith - a points-scoring machine - crossing and then converting: 16-16 with 32 minutes remaining.
In the 56th minute, the Bears took advantage of a penalty by embarking on a bruising set that resulted in Marau bagging a double. Sheridan missed the kick: 20-16.
With just over 13 minutes left in the match, Moree's chances took a hit when their most dangerous player, roaming No. 13 Brenton Cochrane, was sin binned for a careless tackle on Bears co-captain Josh Schmiedel.
Sheridan slotted the resulting penalty and then booted two more to make it 26-16, with this most wonderful period in a storied club's long history continuing.
Blanch was the player of the match.
"I thought we started off extremely well," Boyce said, adding: "I honestly thought we were gonna kick away a bit. But to Moree's credit, they really found a way to get back into the game."
NORTH TAMWORTH 26 (Jone Marau 2, Scott Blanch, Misaele Vackacegu tries; Mitch Sheridan 5 goals) MOREE 16 (James Duncan, Marshall Barker, Adrian Smith tries; Smith 2 goals). Player of the match: Scott Blanch.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
