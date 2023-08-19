A career that began at the age of five and has spanned hundreds of games was called to the perfect close on Saturday.
After leading the North Tamworth Bears to his seventh premiership with the club, co-captain Scott Blanch confirmed to the Leader that he had played his last game of rugby league football this weekend.
"I [decided] earlier in the year," Blanch said.
"I've got a young daughter, and hopefully, if I can talk the wife around, we'll have a second. I've got a busy job, and I've been playing for 28 years.
"The body's good, but my mind's just not there anymore."
The long-time Bears captain, who had formerly coached the side to multiple premierships, has played with the Bears since 2015.
And though Saturday's grand final against Moree was the final match of his career, Blanch showed that he had not lost any of the fire that had made him a force at hooker as he scored the opening try of the game and took out the Man of the Match award following their 26-16 victory.
"Obviously I'm humbled to receive the Man of the Match in my last game," he said.
"I think the club's thriving, and it's my time to walk out the door and let the other boys take over and do their thing."
North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, was equal parts pleased that Blanch was able to go out on a high and dismayed to lose such an integral part of their success over the last eight years.
And though he said, in what only sounded like a half-joking tone, that he hopes to talk Blanch out of his decision, Boyce suspected the 33-year-old would "stay strong" on his retirement call.
"In all seriousness, that bloke has done a lot of work for the club on the field and off it," Boyce said.
"He handles a lot of the sponsorship, he's on the committee. In terms of playing, he's not always the easiest bloke to play with because he has very, very high standards, and he holds everyone to those standards.
"He's been a massive part of why this club is as successful as we are. I can't speak highly enough of him."
Throughout his time at Norths, Blanch's focus has been on doing everything he can to ensure the club's success.
And while there were a number of personal highlights in this year's premiership campaign, including securing the title alongside his brother-in-law, Thomas Woolaston, Blanch said he was ultimately "just so proud of that bunch of boys" for their indefatigable attitude.
"Everyone wrote us off [after losing four of the first seven games in 2023]," he said.
"We worked hard and kept turning up, and it just got better and better throughout the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.